Weather: On Monday, temperatures start in the high 50s and low 60s, then gradually increase into the afternoon with a predicted high of 81, cooling back down as we move into the evening hours. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of precipitation during the day.
Sports: Despite a comeback late in the game, the Jayhawks were defeated Saturday with a final score of 29-24 against West Virginia. Kansas hosted the best crowd this season on Parent’s Day in Memorial Stadium.
Arts and Culture: The official Area 51 gathering happened last Friday in Rachel, Nevada. While the participants did not find extraterrestrial life, University of Kansas students had their own opinions on the event.
News: Last Friday was the global climate change strike. As people all over the world gathered to protest, Lawrence students, staff and alumni gathered on Wescoe Beach to advocate for climate change awareness.
Arts and Culture: One University student spends his free time creating beats by mixing hip-hop and jazz music, using the talent as a “creative outlet.”
Sports: Bill Self announced on Friday that freshman guard Issac McBride will withdrawal from the basketball program. This was announced the same day The Kansas City Star reported that Kansas basketball could expect multiple allegations of major NCAA violations in the near future.