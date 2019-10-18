Weather: A wind advisory is in place across the area, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Otherwise, the weather is expected to be in between 70 to 72 degrees throughout Friday.
News: Former U.S. Attorney and Democrat Barry Grissom withdrew from the U.S. Senate race Thursday, following an announcement that Kansas Senator Barbara Bollier will be running. Grissom endorsed Bollier and said in a statement:
"I’ve come to believe the most important thing I can do to help us win this race is to step aside and ask for all those that want to challenge Kansas’ status quo to unite with me in supporting Barbara Bollier."
News: Lawrence City Commission candidates were at the Burge Union Wednesday evening to answer questions from University of Kansas students. Candidates addressed issues such as high rent and student appointments to city commission boards.
Sports: Kansas men's basketball got another four-star recruit for the 2020 season. His name is Gethro Muscadin, and he announced his commitment Thursday on Twitter.
Sports: Another football game is coming up Saturday. Read the rankings of each player from the Kansan's football beat writers.
Arts & culture: This week's Local Listens are in. Tune into some music from local musicians.