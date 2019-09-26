Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to stay in the 50s and 60s for most of the morning and stay in the 70s for most of the afternoon. Humidity is also expected.
Sports: With recent NCAA allegations against the Kansas men’s basketball program, the withdrawal of freshman guard Issac McBride from the team and Late Night in the Phog approaching, students give their thoughts.
News: A STEM teaching program is set to shut down due to budget cuts. The announcement has shocked students, faculty and alumni. Current students are trying to figure out their next steps as the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences says a $2 million budget deficit is to blame for the closure.
News: The University Daily Kansan mid-week crime report includes battery against a police officer in the Daisy Hill Commons, two thefts and a liquor violation in GSP Residence hall.
Arts & Culture: Here's how the KU Symphony Orchestra and Counseling and Psychological Services plan to use music to raise awareness about mental health and connect students to resources.
Arts & Culture: Journalism professors celebrated the hundredth anniversary of the 19th Amendment in a panel at the Dole Institute of Politics, speaking about the history of suffragettes and the power of women’s right to vote.