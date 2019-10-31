Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to warm up a little from yesterday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. It is unlikely there will be any more snow.
Sports: The men’s basketball team is playing the Pittsburg State University Gorillas tonight at home at 7 p.m. Last time the Jayhawks played the Gorillas at home, it resulted in a sweeping Jayhawk win. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
News: Nearly one in four women and one in ten men have experienced intimate partner violence. Here’s what University of Kansas offices say you can do to step up if you see something wrong.
Arts & culture: Here's how one Lawrence resident turned his love of Halloween into a full-blown haunted yard, which is free and open to the public.
News: KU police continue to investigate an individual being criminally restrained earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Lawrence police continue to look for the individual responsible for the shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday.
Arts & culture: Local hip hop artist ‘Quis Wright uses his music to speak his truth, and when he came out as transgender, his music became ever more important.