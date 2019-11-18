Weather: Today is warming up to a high of 60 and a low of 37. Throughout the day, there is a 10% chance of showers with westerly winds of 7 mph. Expect an earlier sunset tonight at around 5:05 p.m.
Sports: KU soccer defeated Iowa, winning 1-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday. The team will advance to the second round, playing against the Xavier Musketeers in Columbia, South Carolina, on Nov. 22.
Arts & culture: A University of Kansas biology course allows students to learn about anatomy through the dissection of cadavers.
News: Student Senate is working with KU Information Technology and the University's library system to highlight online classes in the course catalog that have low-cost textbooks.
Arts & culture: Campus Couture highlighted sophomore Freddy Mwangi, a journalism and acting student who aspires to one day walk the runway.
News: The University sees relatively low enrollment for the study of critical languages. Students can study 25 critical languages through the School of Languages, Literatures & Cultures.
Sports: Kansas men’s basketball dominated in its Friday night game over Monmouth, winning 112-57. Kansas scored more points in the first half than Monmouth did the entire game.