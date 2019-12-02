Weather: Today will be partly cloudy with a high of 47 and a low of 31. Winds are backing off from what they were this weekend. Gust ranging from five to 10 mph are expected from the west.
Sports: The Baylor Bears demolished Kansas football this weekend, winning 61 to 6. This game marks the end of this season for Kansas football.
Arts & culture: International Student Services hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for students not traveling home for Thanksgiving break.
News: The Academic Achievement and Access Center offers financial aid to students with invisible disabilities, but so far, the resources are underutilized.
Arts & culture: The University of Kansas' clay and painting clubs are hosting a holiday fundraiser sale to raise money for extracurricular learning opportunities. The event will be held Dec. 3.
News: Some KU students and staff members are still opposed to Chick-fil-A, despite the company’s announcement that it is dissociating from anti-LGBTQ+ organizations.