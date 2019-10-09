Weather: Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. There will be a cold front coming through Thursday night.
News: The KU Public Safety Office is investigating two reports of a male exposing himself and masturbating in front of women near campus housing on early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in between Hashinger and Lewis Halls.
Sports: Part of the Kansas baseball schedule was announced. The team will be playing two fall exhibition games.
News: There's been a string of vending machine related crimes that campus police are investigating.
Chalk Magazine: Chalk reporter Gracen Gueldner recalls her time in a recovery center for her eating disorder, and how it changed her life.
Throwback: In honor of spooky season coming up, read back on a 200-year old system of haunted tunnels that exists beneath Leavenworth.