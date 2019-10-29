Weather: Temperatures are supposed to stay in the 30s and 40s today, with a slight chance for rain later in the day. According to the National Weather Service, Douglas County is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
News: David Hogg, Parkland High School shooting survivor and gun violence activist, has canceled his upcoming speech at the Lied Center, as well his other speaking engagements for 2019 and 2020. The date of the Lied Center speech had already been moved once.
Arts & culture: National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. hosted its annual “Stomp the Hill” homecoming step show this past Friday. Organizations used the show’s theme “When I Grow Up” to tell a story around an occupation. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. placed first with an astronaut-themed step show. Here are some photos from the event.
News: After requiring faculty and graduate students to use a multi-factor identification system for online log-ins, the University has received some pushback. Here’s more on the change.
News: Who is the man behind the Lawrence KS Community and Police Scanner Twitter account? The Kansan talks to a former dispatch officer who spends up to 18 hours a day listening to the scanner to tweet out information to the public.
Photo: With homecoming week having wrapped up, here are some of the Kansan’s best images from the parade and the game.