Weather: It’s going to be a blustering afternoon up on the hill. Expect a high of 61 and a low of 40. Winds are forecasted to reach almost 30 mph. Tie your hair back and hold onto your hats — it’s going to be a strong one today.
Sports: Kansas football lost 50-48 in its away game against Texas this weekend. Catch the Jayhawks next week for the homecoming game against Texas Tech, with kickoff at 6 p.m.
Arts & culture: Five up and coming movies highlight the power of women directors.
News: District Attorney Charles Branson announced Douglas County will no longer be filing criminal cases for simple marijuana possession. Branson said he does not believe it is fair for citizens in one area to be charged criminally for a crime that would have almost no penalty in a neighboring city.
Arts & culture: Lawrence hosted the 13th annual Zombie Walk, with people limping and trudging down Mass Street. However, this spooky event almost didn't take place this year.
Sports: Gethro Muscadin committed to the Jayhawks last Thursday, giving Kansas men's basketball its second four-star recruit for the 2020-21 season.