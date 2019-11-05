Weather: Today is supposed to warm up a little bit with expected temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most of the day.
Sports: Men’s basketball faces off against Duke tonight at 6 p.m. in New York City. Kansan sports beat writers predict a close win for the No. 3 ranked Jayhawks against the No. 4 ranked Blue Devils. Here’s more.
News: How University of Kansas student organizations came together to celebrate Día de los Muertos.
Arts & culture: What one student group does to bring the love of Korean culture and K-pop to the dance floor.
Sports: Women’s volleyball plays the Texas Tech Red Raiders tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Kansan sports writer Jack McGarr explores whether or not the Jayhawks will beat this Big 12 rival.
Arts & culture: What’s new this week in music includes releases by Tame Impala, Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean.