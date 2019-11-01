Weather: After a chilly Halloween, temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. A high of 49 is expected today.
Sports: Kansas men's basketball defeated Pittsburg State 102-42 Thursday, but sophomore guard Devon Dotson was disappointed in his performance.
News: New pool on campus? University of Kansas students will vote in spring on whether they want to expand the Ambler Student Recreation Center to include more amenities, such as a turf field and a pool.
Arts & culture: This week’s “Local Listens” features the original music of two KU seniors and a Wichita-based singer. All three artists explore love and relationships in their music.
Sports: In his first exhibition game, senior guard Isaiah Moss, a graduate transfer from Iowa, played a small but telling role in the 102-42 victory over Pittsburg State.
Arts & culture: In this week’s Campus Couture, find out how KU sophomore Courtney Goetz shops for her ‘70s-inspired looks.