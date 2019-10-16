Welcome back from fall break, Jayhawks. Here's what you need to know to start your (short) week:
Weather: It's expected to warm up as the end of the week approaches. A cold front came through earlier this week, but as of Wednesday morning, the temperature is expected to rise, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Temperatures are expected to be in between 55 to 60 degrees today.
News: Freshman student senators were elected Friday evening. The 2019-20 freshmen student senators will be Ella Keathley, Max Lillich, Ximena Ibarra, James Bond and Mary Morrison, according to the unofficial results released Friday.
News: Flu-like virus symptoms are moving across campus. It's called Enterovirus, and it has the same effects as the flu. University of Kansas health officials are advising students to get their flu shots to prepare for the actual flu season.
Sports: Kansas cross country runners topped in their respective races on Oct. 5.
Arts & culture: A new organization, called F.I.R.S.T. (Fearless Individuals Reaching Success Together), came to campus to build community among first generation college students. After seeing students at the University of Texas at Austin had a program for first generation college students, senior Jirick Hunter brought it to the University.
News: Nintendo was on campus Thursday. Dozens of students went to the event at the Kansas Union to play various games.