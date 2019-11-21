Weather: It’s going to be a cloudy, windy and slightly cooler day. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 15 mph, and temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s for most of the day.
News: Transgender Awareness Week was Nov. 12 to 19. The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity celebrated with a speaker, a lunch meet up and more.
News: Thanksgiving break travelers may experience some snow or sleet this week. However, chances of hazardous weather are low. Here’s more on the weather.
Sports: Kansas women’s basketball has a dynamic freshman duo that’s led the team into an undefeated 4-0 season. Here’s more on the players.
News: Fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon has left the North American Interfraternity Conference. Cuts related to the NIC’s health and safety initiatives led the organization to leave, according to a press release from the organization’s national leadership.
Arts & culture: How one University of Kansas furniture building class used stools to take a stand against climate change.