Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to be a bit warmer with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of the day.
News: According to a report by local food pantry Just Foods, 31% of KU students face food insecurity. To help combat this and food insecurity in the community, Just Foods plans to make Thanksgiving meals available.
Sports: Despite a season record of 8-15 for Kansas volleyball, Kansan sports columnist Jack McGarr writes that the season was successful nonetheless.
Arts & culture: Why one KU senior decided to write a children’s book.
Sports: After temporarily replacing senior quarterback Carter Stanley in this weekend's football game against Oklahoma State, coach Les Miles said Stanley will start the rest of the year.
Arts & culture: Here's what to watch this week, including Disney's “Frozen 2” and the Mr. Rogers story “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”