Weather: Today’s weather is partly cloudy, with a chance of rain. It’s supposed to stay in the 60s for most of the day but reach a high of 73 in the afternoon.
Sports: Snoop Dogg responded to the controversy surrounding his Late Night in the Phog performance, saying he had the time of his life. Snoop Dogg’s performance included pole dancers, a fake joint, a money gun and uncensored lyrics. “When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg,” he said. Kansas Athletics apologized for his performance.
News: Many graduate students struggle with mental health — up to 40% report they have experienced depression and anxiety, according to one study. Here’s what several KU graduate students have to say about their own mental health.
Arts & culture: A KU senior went viral for crocheting a potholder at a recent Kansas football game, but she was there for more than the game and her crocheting serves a different purpose.
News: The Officer of the Chancellor is getting closer on its provost search, having narrowed the pool down after a series of interviews. Carl Lejuez has been the interim provost since April 2018, and he has confirmed that he is one of the applicants.
News: The Kansan's mid-week crime report includes damage to a vending machine in Twente Hall, a license plate theft and lewd and lascivious behavior on Daisy Hill after students reported a man exposed himself and masturbated in public.