Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to stay in the 60s for most of the morning but see a high of 85 in the afternoon. Some wind and humidity are also expected.
Sports: Kansas athletics confirmed yesterday the NCAA has made allegations of misconduct against its men’s basketball and football programs. Men's basketball coach Bill Self stated he and the University would “vigorously dispute” allegations against the basketball program.
News: On Sunday, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, whose son died from hazing at his university, delivered a presentation at the Lied Center to members of University Greek life explaining the warning signs of hazing and advocating for students to stop the practice. The event kicked off National Hazing Prevention Week, which started yesterday.
News: The KU Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center (SAPEC) hosted a livestream of the Chanel Miller 60 Minutes interview to give a voice to survivors of sexual assault and provide a safe community for those who wanted to watch it. Miller, who went by Emily Doe, is known for the powerful impact statement she delivered in her trial against Brock Turner, a Stanford student who sexually assaulted her.
Arts and Culture: A Lawrence medieval fighting group competes in the combat sport Dagorhir and creates a community in the process.
Arts and Culture: Student heritage speakers learn about their roots in University language classes.