Weather: Today’s weather is expected to stay in the 40s and 50s for most of the day, with a high of 61 in the late afternoon. Winds of around 18 mph are also expected.
Sports: Kansas Athletics announced last night that the Border War has returned. Kansas men’s basketball will play six games against the University of Missouri Tigers over the next six seasons.
News: In a tweet yesterday, former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius endorsed Kansas Sen. Barbara Bollier in her race for U.S. Senate.
Arts & Culture: If you want to know what’s going on this homecoming week, the Kansan has compiled a list of events that includes free food and some KU traditions.
News: A speaking event with Parkland shooting survivor and gun violence activist David Hogg has been pushed back a week. Hogg will now be speaking at the Lied Center Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. instead of Nov. 8.
News: The Dole Institute of Politics is hosting Nancy Bocskor this semester as a part of its “Create Change: Women, Democracy and Global Politics” series. Bocskor is the director of the Center for Women in Politics & Public Policy at Texas Woman’s University in Denton.