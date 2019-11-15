Weather: The high today is 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. The warm fall weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with highs of 61 Saturday and 58 Sunday.
News: Icy ramps, cracking sidewalks and snow-covered parking lots can be dangerous for students who use wheelchairs. Here's what the University of Kansas is doing about it.
Sports: Kansas football will face Oklahoma State tomorrow in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The Kansan sports editors predict a decisive Oklahoma State victory.
Arts & culture: A new Mexican-style restaurant opened on Mass Street Wednesday, replacing RND Corner Grille.
Sports: Kansas volleyball was swept 3-0 by Baylor Wednesday. However, the match was much closer than No. 3 Baylor would've liked.
News: The Rotaract KU Club was founded in January. The club is seeking to raise $8,000 to install 250 water filtration systems for families, businesses and schools in Guatemala.