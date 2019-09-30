Weather: It will be warm and windy throughout Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka, with highs of 86 to 90 degrees. Rain and thunderstorms are possible throughout Tuesday. There is a possible flash flood warning throughout Lawrence Tuesday.
News: With the latest news from Washington, D.C., coming in, most University of Kansas students are seeing a presidential impeachment inquiry happen for the first time in their lives. Students at the University shared their thoughts with the University Daily Kansan.
News: The University released its annual campus crime report, which overviews the crime that occurred on campus in the past year. Sexual assault reports increased in 2018, the data showed.
Sports: Kansas football lost to TCU Saturday, 51-14. Read analysis of the game from UDK sports editor Jack Johnson.
Sports: Snoop Dogg is officially going to be performing at the Late Night in the Phog, Kansas Athletics confirmed Friday.
Arts & culture: A new Starbucks opened up on 23rd Street. It's the third stand-alone Starbucks to open up in Lawrence.