Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to be a little warmer, with temperatures in the late 40s and 50s for most of the day.
News: The University hoped to double international student enrollment. Instead, international student enrollment decreased 11%. Here’s how that happened and what it means for the University.
Arts & culture: A new KU intramural sport called canoe battleship lets you sink some “battleships” in the Robinson Center pool.
Sports: Kansan sports columnist Ronnie Lozano writes that Udoka Azubuike is vital to the success of Kansas men’s basketball this season.
Arts & culture: Here's what to watch this week, including the film “Marriage Story,” a new season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the political drama “Dark Waters.”
News: A KU professor has been selected by President Donald Trump to serve on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The council includes 16 STEM professionals.