Weather: A wintry mix is expected through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Snow and ice amounts are in flux, but regardless, Douglas County Emergency Management urged travelers to be cautious.
Sports: The Board of Governors for the NCAA voted unanimously to move toward letting student athletes to use their image for monetary gain. Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long told the Kansan, "The student-athletes’ well-being and collegiate experience is of the highest priority to Kansas Athletics, and we are pleased the NCAA is taking the steps to define the collegiate athletics model and construct a process for student-athletes to benefit."
News: Blade & Timber will be closed until further notice after a fire began on the 800 block of Massachusetts Street on Monday. Its neighbor Zen Zero also had a sign on its door Tuesday that said it would be closed until further notice.
Sports: The Big 12 Cross Country Championship is Saturday. Here's what to expect.
News: Appointments throughout the month of September increased at the University of Kansas' Counseling and Psychology Services. A new walk-in program let the services' counselors see more KU students.
Arts & culture: Jimmy's Egg closed both its Lawrence locations. Both locations have been open since spring 2019.