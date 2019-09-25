Weather: On Wednesday, the day started around the 70s, increasing up to a high of 83 degrees at 3 p.m. As we head into the evening, it is expected to cool down again, dropping to the mid-60s overnight. There is a chance for stray showers and thunderstorms with a 15% chance of precipitation during the afternoon.
News: A coalition of KU student organizations came together Tuesday to register new voters. Volunteers mobilized around campus to provide newly registered voters guidance. Those who signed up at the tabling event shared their opinions.
News: There is a growing number of extortion emails designed to scare students, staff and faculty into paying extensive amounts of money. These message aren't expected to stop.
Arts and Culture: A new restaurant named RPG (Restaurant, Pub and Games) opened on Sept. 19 at 724 Massachusetts St. The restaurant was designed for adults to connect over food, drinks and an abundance of more than 1000 board games.
Arts and Culture: Jonny Sun, author, illustrator and writer for the show “Bojack Horseman” is headed to Liberty Hall today at 7 p.m. for an event tackling themes of identity and isolation concerning the internet. A book signing will follow the event.
Sports: Kansas football seeks to increase turnovers moving forward, as the Jayhawks so far have forced much less turnovers this season than last season. The emphasis is on taking the ball away.