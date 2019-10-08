Football vs. Indiana State-4.jpg

Sophomore cornerback Corione Harris lines up against Indiana State. The Jayhawks defeated the Sycamores 24-17 Friday, Aug. 31. Harris was arrested Monday on suspicion of failure to appear. 

 Chance Parker/KANSAN

Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to stay in the 50s and 60s for most of the day with a high of 72 in the late afternoon.

Sports: Kansas football cornerback and sophomore Corione Harris was arrested yesterday morning in Missouri on suspicion of failure to appear in court. Harris was given a ticket in March for exceeding the speed limit. 

News: Multiple vending machine break-ins in campus buildings have resulted in $3,000 worth of damage. Deputy Chief James Anguiano from the KU Public Safety Office said the incidents are likely connected. 

Sports: Kansas football announced on Sunday its decision to fire offensive coordinator Les Koenning, effective immediately. Senior offensive consultant Brent Dearmon will take the position. This past weekend, Kansas football suffered a 45-20 loss against Oklahoma

Arts & culture: Here's what a KU professor’s research finds about bisexuality and aging

Arts & culture: Here's how a new drop-in center for the homeless provides a place for people to rest and access resources during the day.