Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to stay in the 50s and 60s for most of the day with a high of 72 in the late afternoon.
Sports: Kansas football cornerback and sophomore Corione Harris was arrested yesterday morning in Missouri on suspicion of failure to appear in court. Harris was given a ticket in March for exceeding the speed limit.
News: Multiple vending machine break-ins in campus buildings have resulted in $3,000 worth of damage. Deputy Chief James Anguiano from the KU Public Safety Office said the incidents are likely connected.
Sports: Kansas football announced on Sunday its decision to fire offensive coordinator Les Koenning, effective immediately. Senior offensive consultant Brent Dearmon will take the position. This past weekend, Kansas football suffered a 45-20 loss against Oklahoma.
Arts & culture: Here's what a KU professor’s research finds about bisexuality and aging.
Arts & culture: Here's how a new drop-in center for the homeless provides a place for people to rest and access resources during the day.