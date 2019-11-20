Weather: Rain is expected tonight, after days of a dry period, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Strong winds will increase to 15-25 mph. Temperatures are expected to be in between highs of 65-69 degrees.
News: The northbound lanes on Naismith Drive between 19th Street and 23rd Street will be closed to through-traffic starting Wednesday. They are expected to reopen Nov. 29.
Sports: Kansas men's basketball beat East Tennessee State Tuesday night, 75-63.
Arts & culture: An alumna from the University of Kansas opened a gluten-free Korean style food truck in Lawrence. The truck is called The Bap Stop.
Opinion: Kansan opinion columnist Julia Montoya argues police brutality is practically legal in the United States in her latest column.
Chalk magazine: In a personal essay, Chalk reporter Nichola McDowell opens up about why she paints her own nudes.