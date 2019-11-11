Weather: It’s going to be a chilly Monday after this weekend’s heat wave, with a high of 28 and a low of 10. Wind gusts are predicted between 20 and 30 mph with a 50% chance of snow throughout the day.
Sports: Kansas soccer took home its first Big 12 title Sunday, winning 1-0 over TCU. This came after Friday's match against Oklahoma State, which got Kansas into the title game.
Arts & culture: Reporter Alicia Marksberry went out to find the top five most Instagrammable bathrooms in Lawrence.
News: KU Facilities Services is preparing for this week's inclement weather and is ready to call all hands on deck if the winter weather brings ice or freezing rain.
Opinion: Opinion columnist Haley Czuma writes about her decision to adopt a dog in college and how it was the best decision of her life, she said.
Sports: Kansas basketball won against UNC Greensboro 74-62, pulling ahead of the Spartans in the last 20 minutes.