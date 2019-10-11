Weather: Douglas County is under freeze warning, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. It's time to pull out your mittens and knit caps.
Sports: Kansas volleyball had its first conference win of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
News: University of Kansas administrators and students are partnering up to bring a digital therapy program to the University.
Arts & culture: A new upscale doughnut shop is coming to Lawrence. The owner of 1900 Barker, Taylor Petrehn, plans to open it in January 2020.
Sports: Learn more about Kansas football's new offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon, who drew his first football play at 4 years old.
Throwback: Read about the return of the original rules of basketball to the University in 2016.