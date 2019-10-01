Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to be somewhat windy and stay in the high 80s for most of the afternoon.
News: Safety concerns with ride-share programs like Uber and Lyft have risen ever since the murder of a college student who entered a car she thought was an Uber. Here’s how to stay safe when using a ride-share vehicle.
Sports: Kansas football coach Les Miles said he doesn’t expect running back Khalil Herbert to be with the team for the “foreseeable future.” It was announced before this past weekend’s game against TCU that Herbert, who had recently been appointed a team captain, would be inactive because of personal reasons.
Arts & Culture: What to Watch This Week features “Joker” and new seasons of “Big Mouth” and “Peaky Blinders.”
Arts & Culture: New Music Monday features releases from DaBaby, Young M.A. and Brandy.
Arts & Culture: Here's how an international event turned parking spots into something more this past Friday in downtown Lawrence.