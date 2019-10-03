Weather: Today’s temperature is expected to stay in the 50s and 60s for most of the day with a chance for rain in the morning.
Arts & culture: At least 15 Black transgender women have been killed in the U.S. this year. A Black transgender woman and former Lawrence resident reflects on these nationwide murders.
Sports: Tomorrow opens men’s and women’s basketball season with the 35th Late Night in the Phog. Here’s what you need to know about the new faces on the women's team, a preview on the men’s season and how you can donate to a local food pantry at Late Night.
Arts & culture: One of the authors of the KU common book “Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation” is scheduled to speak tonight at 7 p.m. at the Lied Center. Kiese Laymon, who has won an Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction, plans to speak on topics present both in his writing and in the KU community, said Howard Graham of the Office of First-Year Experience.
Sports: Kansas football plays the currently undefeated Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the game.
News: The University Daily Kansan mid-week crime report includes several cases of breaking and entering into cars and vending machines on campus.