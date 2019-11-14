Weather: Today is supposed to be a little warmer than the last few days with an expected high of 47 sometime in the afternoon.
News: Kansas lawmakers are taking the beginning steps to legalize medical marijuana. Here’s more on the potential change.
News: According to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department, the suspect in the Playerz Sports Bar shooting died from his injuries. Both victims in the shooting have been released from the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing.
Sports: Kansas men’s basketball plays the Monmouth University Hawks in Allen Fieldhouse tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
News: It’s been two years since concealed carry was implemented on Kansas college campuses, and KU faculty and staff discussed the law in a panel hosted by Student Senate Tuesday.
Arts & culture: How one KU alumnus turned his passion for music into a career.