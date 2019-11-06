Weather: Today’s weather will be sunny with a high of 64 and a low of 28. The day started with a 12 mph wind, and those gusts are looking to increase later in the evening.
Sports: Kansas men’s basketball lost to the Duke Blue Devils 68-66 in last night’s game at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Arts & Culture: After nearly 20 years, the Hy-Vee on Sixth Street closed, effective Sunday, Nov. 3. In a press release, Hy-Vee said the location had not met sales expectations.
News: Here is everything you need to know about the Lawrence election results.
Arts & Culture: New York Times bestselling author Andrew Maraniss will speak at The Raven Book Store 7 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 13. Maraniss’s book “Games of Deception” details the relationship between the first U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team and Nazi Germany.
News: Police have arrested a suspect in the last week's Lawrence McDonald’s shooting on Sixth Street.