Weather: Today looks to be mostly sunny with a high of 68 and a low of 41 moving into the evening. Enjoy the weather while it lasts, and prepare for tomorrow, which will bring a high that is on par with our nightly low, coming in at 48 degrees.
Sports: The Kansas football schedule for next season was released, including a rematch against Boston College and Coastal Carolina. Kansas will also have an early conference game against Baylor.
Arts and culture: PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., located across from the Oread Hotel, has officially shut down.
News: Starting this week, Wescoe Hall will undergo a semester long construction project to repair its roof before the winter season hits.
Arts and culture: The Hall Center for the Humanities is hosting its second Haunting Humanities today, allowing researchers to bring their complex or niche topics to the public.
Opinion: In a recent letter to the editor, senior Peter Ercolani offered two ways KU can get its Midwestern hospitality back.