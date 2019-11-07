Weather: Temperatures are supposed to cool down compared to the last few days, with a high of 41 and a low of 21.
Sports: Kansas men’s basketball plays the UNC Greensboro Spartans 8 p.m. tomorrow at home. Here’s what you need to know for tomorrow’s gameday.
News: The Kansan's “Week in Crime” reports two thefts in Memorial Stadium, property damage in Templin Hall and a theft in Downs Hall.
Arts & culture: A new farmer’s market called Makers, Bakers & Acres opened in north Lawrence this past weekend. Zoe Smith, owner of the market, said north Lawrence hasn’t had a grocery store since she was a kid.
News: University of Kansas graduate students presented their theses in three minutes with topics ranging from jellyfish to cancer.
Arts & culture: How one on-campus committee aims to bring awareness to food insecurity and connect people with resources.