Weather: Warmer weather is in store, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Wednesday is expected to be a sunny day, with highs approaching 60 degrees.
News: The University of Kansas was ranked the ninth best public university in the United States for veterans. Student veterans said the University provides more resources than most other universities provide.
Sports: Though Kansas volleyball had a losing season, sports columnist Jack McGarr said its future moving forward looks bright, given the team had a better performance compared to games from previous years.
Arts & culture: A new '80s and '90s vintage store called Mass Underground will open early in December at 1109 Massachusetts St.
Arts & culture: The December calendar of arts events from the UDK is out. Check to see what events are upcoming around Lawrence.
Opinion: In her latest column, opinion columnist Aroog Khaliq answers how to stop comparing yourself to other people.