Weather: Today’s weather is expected to be sunny, with a high only reaching 37 degrees and a slight breeze around five to 10 mph.
News: A University researcher was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, he allegedly used his employment to get out of paying sales taxes, among other discounts.
Sports: Kansas women’s basketball defeated the Florida Gators Sunday 76-66 to remain undefeated.
Arts & culture: A University alumna worked with a local pub owner to organize an all-women’s singer-songwriter showcase in north Lawrence last week.
News: The University’ School of Law Assistant dean, who started her position in July, is using her own experiences in graduate school to implement more mental health resources within the school.
Sports: 12 Kansas swimmers traveled to Atlanta last week to compete in the Toyota U.S. Open. No one qualified for the Olympic Trials, but the team will continue to train for the next chance to qualify in June 2020.