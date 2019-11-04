Weather: Today cools back down after a warm weekend with a high of 57. Get ready for the first Monday post daylight saving time — sunset will be at 5:17 p.m. We suggest you bring your flashlight to those evening classes.
Sports: Kansas football lost to the Kansas State 38-10 in front a full home stadium Saturday, scoring only one touchdown during the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Arts and Culture: Local Mexican restaurant Tortas Jalisco reopened on Iowa Street after moving from its previous location on 6th Street. The restaurant has been in Lawrence for 16 years.
News: Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the state of Kansas, and the University of Kansas is not an exception.
News: Interim Provost Carl Lejuez made his pitch for the permanent provost position Thursday evening. He is one of four provost candidates.
Opinion: Opinion writer Madison Warman argues that you should broaden your political news intake to help you better understand both sides.