Weather: Morning showers are expected today. They're expected to clear out by around 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.
Sports: Kansas volleyball lost for the sixth time this season, but freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon was a silver lining in the game, said Kansan sports columnist Logan Fricks.
Sports: Kansas football will be rolling out new defense schemes against Oklahoma this weekend. Oklahoma has a top-ranked offense, and after the loss to TCU, Kansas football is redesigning its ways of earning a win.
Arts & culture: Five students gather every Monday to record Ad Astra, a podcast about dating, mysteries and more. The podcast is hosted on KJHK.
Arts & culture: Caleb Simpson, a senior at the University, collaborated with the dance and film departments to make a music video for his song "Sound Escape."
Late night: Snoop Dogg will be at Late Night in the Phog tonight. Read all about what's to come.