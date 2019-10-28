Weather: Monday morning calls for sweaters and rain coats with a high of 47 and a low of 27. Looking ahead, there is a slight possibility of snow throughout the week until Thursday with a 40% chance for some Halloween flurries.
Sports: Kansas football won its homecoming game against Texas Tech 37-34 with a field goal in the final 13 seconds. This is the first homecoming game the team has won in ten years.
Arts and Culture: Student Union Activities and the student radio station KJHK announced Rapper Rico Nasty is set to perform at the Granada on Friday, Nov. 22.
News: Student Senate is working to make the University a sanctuary campus, providing new laws to counteract immigration enforcement.
Opinion: Should laptops be allowed in classrooms? Click here to read one columnist’s suggestions.
Crime: Police are looking for a suspect in a Saturday night shooting that happened near McDonald's on 6th street.