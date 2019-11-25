Weather: Happy turkey week! Monday starts with a high of 60, moving toward a low of 36 in the evening. Expect sunshine throughout the day.
Crime: A 19-year-old was arrested at a fraternity house this weekend on suspicion of rape. As of Saturday afternoon, he was being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond. However, no charges had been filed.
Sports: After making it to the NCAA Sweet 16 Friday, Kansas soccer lost 2-0 against South Carolina Sunday afternoon, ending its post-season run.
Arts & culture: The Target on Iowa Street is looking at a total remodel going into 2020. The store will undergo renovations from January to May but will stay open for the duration of the renovation.
News: Wells Fargo announced that it will no longer charge late fees on student loans.
Arts & culture: Chris Meggs, a University of Kansas alumnus, wrote a holiday-themed children's book called "‘Twas the Night Before Tipoff."