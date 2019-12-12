Weather: Today’s weather is expected to be in the 40s and 50s for most of the day with winds of up to 20 mph.
News: Despite concerns raised by Faculty Senate, the University of Kansas recently signed a contract with data analysis company Academic Analytics, which reviews the University and its professors based on aggregated data.
Sports: Kansas men’s basketball faces off against the UMKC Kangaroos at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Arts & culture: Aerobic exercise, tracksuits and rock music? How the Lawrence-based garage band Thighmaster combines all of these things to create its own heart-pumping style.
News: The KU Memorial Union's contract with the Roasterie will end in the summer of 2020, and Starbucks will be replacing the Kansas City-based company as the on-campus coffee shop.
UDQ: Our series “University Daily Question” answers the question why is the University of Kansas a dry campus?