Weather: Thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon through early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Storms may be severe Friday afternoon and Friday evening and again Saturday evening.
News: Tuesday night, three suffrage historians spoke at the Dole Institute of Politics about the suffrage movement's impact on the United States. It was part of an event that celebrated 100 years of some women receiving the right to vote.
Arts & culture: Jonny Sun, a prominent writer and illustrator, shared how the online community helped him grow as an artist at an event Wednesday night at Liberty Hall.
Sports: Kansas football will play TCU Saturday. The University Daily Kansan's football beat writers rank some of the best players on each team.
Chalk: Chalk Magazine is back. Read more about what it felt like for a University of Kansas alumnus to have their plane shot down in Vietnam.
Throwback: With Late Night in the Phog one week away, learn how the unique tradition came to the University in 1985.