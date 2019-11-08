Weather: The high today is 49 degrees, but it will be warmer Saturday, with a low of 33 and a high of 69, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Cold air will return Monday, though, along with a chance of snow.
News: Nikhil Biju, a first-year graduate student at the University of Kansas, came to the United States with his family on an H-4 visa. He grew up in the U.S. and considers the U.S. his home country. However, upon graduation, there is no guarantee Biju will be allowed to reside in the U.S. with the rest of his family. He's fighting now to ensure that doesn't happen.
Art & culture: A classics professor and some architecture and design students are teaming up to renovate the University's oldest museum, the Wilcox Classical Museum.
Sports: Freshmen guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin led the women's basketball offense to push Kansas to an 84-72 win against the Indiana State Sycamores. Still, rustiness plagued both teams.
News: After months of construction, the intersection of 19th Street and Iowa is now open. All lanes of northbound Iowa Street traffic are also open, but one southbound lane will remain closed until sidewalk construction is complete.
Arts & culture: Check out the photo gallery from Pause 4 Pups, a KU-sponsored event that brings dogs to campus to help students de-stress.