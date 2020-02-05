If you were disappointed by the lack of feminine color in the 92nd Academy Awards nominations, you are not alone. The release of nominations Jan. 13 drove movie-goers to take to platforms such as Twitter and Instagram and voice their annoyance over the still homogeneous pool of white male actors, directors and creators that rule every category.
Needing a long, two to three hour break from all the noise is an absolute right during awards season, if you find yourself lost in all the free time you have, take a look at all these brilliant female-directed movies, ranked by their Rotten Tomato score for your convenience.
Popular
Whether you still need to catch up on the most well-received movies of 2019, or are curious to catch some easter eggs in the second time around, these movies were the headliners of this past year.
RT 94% “The Mustang,” directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, released Jan. 31, 2019
Roman Coleman (Matthias Shoenaerts), a convict in a rural Nevada prison who struggles to escape his violent past, is required to participate in an “outdoor maintenance” program as part of his state-mandated, social rehabilitation. Spotted by a no-nonsense veteran trainer (Bruce Dern) and helped by an outgoing, fellow inmate and trick rider (Jason Mitchell), Roman is accepted into the selective wild horse training section of the program. There, he rediscovers his own humanity in gentling an especially unbreakable mustang.
Some other popular movies not included in this year’s Oscars nominations for Best Director include:
RT 98% “The Farewell,” directed by LuLu Wang, released Aug. 9, 2019
RT 95% “Little Women,” directed by Greta Gerwig, released Dec. 25, 2019
RT 95% “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” directed by Marielle Heller, released Nov. 22, 2019
RT 77% “Frozen 2,” co-directed by Jennifer Lee, released Nov. 22, 2019
Hidden Gems
Take a break from budget-saturated, repetitive movies by giving these hidden gems a watch. These are grounding stories told from spectacular perspectives.
RT 89% “Blinded by the Light,” directed by Gurinder Chadha, released Aug. 16, 2019
Set in 1987 Britain, Javed Khan is a British-Pakistani college arts student in Luton in a family with a domineering father. Depressed by his oppressive family life, feeling he has no future in a hostile community, a newfound friend introduces Javed to the music of Bruce Springsteen. In a conflict of values in a troubled time, Javed must decide what is truly important to him while his family struggles to understand what has changed and what remains with a new generation of feeling, "Born to Run."
Some other hidden gems include:
RT 87% “Hustlers,” directed by Lorene Scafaria, released Sept. 13, 2019
RT 83% “Queen & Slim,” directed by Melina Matsoukas, released Nov. 27, 2019
RT 81% “Abominable,” co-directed by Jill Culton, released Sept. 27, 2019
Black History Month
Immerse in culture this month by watching award-winning director Kasi Lemmons’ beautiful work.
RT 73% “Harriet,” directed by Kasi Lemmons, released Nov. 1, 2019
Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, "Harriet" tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.