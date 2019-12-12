To round out 2019, the Kansan staff chose nine of the best movies out this year so far:
1. “Parasite”
“Parasite” appears at first glance as a humble story of a family simply trying to get by when one by one they’re employed by a wealthier family in South Korea. The story that began humbly and comically, unexpectedly becomes a commentary on class and social status in South Korea. The divide and need to survive ultimately drives the remainder of the plot in the story that delivers a handful of unexpected twists. Director Bong Joo Ho delivers his masterpiece in a decade defining film.
— Carlos Peterson | @CarlosWritesKU
2. “The Irishman”
There would be no “The Irishman” without the trio of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. The gang gets back together to deliver a culmination of their talents backed by the brilliant mind of Martin Scorsese. Brought together by a terrific soundtrack, smooth camera work and an in-depth script, “The Irishman” shows that the old mobsters still have it.
— Marco Marquez | @MarcoTaquito2
3. “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
Yes, you read that correctly: “Detective Pikachu.” The first live-action Pokemon adaptation paved the way for a new generation of video game films. Rob Letterman builds a beautiful world, taking the time to redesign many fan-favorite pocket monsters. A stellar story, Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu and incredible world-building, this film is a must-see.
— Josh McQuade | @JoshMcQuadeUDK
4. “Knives Out”
This is not the murder mystery you think it’s going to be. Reminiscent of “Clue,” “Knives Out” has a cutting-edge plot, equal parts suspenseful and hilarious complete with a trail mix cast featuring stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans. It will keep you guessing and laughing until the end.
— Katie Counts | @CountsKatie752
5. “Booksmart”
Our generation’s “Superbad” proves that girls really do make everything better. Its humor is spot-on and it shows that you can normalize diversity and representation without making it the centerpiece of the story. This coming-of-age story is one of the funniest and most heartwarming movies you can see this year — it’s a must-watch.
— Wyatt Hall | @thewyatthall15
6. “Us”
In Jordan Peele’s sophomore project, he proves that he is no one hit wonder. This movie is an exceptional blend of horror and comedy that is intense but well-paced. It is also, in his style, filled with hidden meaning and easter eggs. Horror fans should seek out this top tier horror flick.
— Wyatt Hall | @thewyatthall15
7. “Midsommar”
Have you ever thought a horror movie set exclusively during the day would strike fear into the hearts of millions? If you answered no, you have not seen “Midsommar.” Tying in Swedish lore, this film keeps you on the edge of your seat, wondering what will scare you next.
— Josh McQuade | @JoshMcQuadeUDK
8. “Jojo Rabbit”
“Jojo Rabbit” will have you laughing, crying and then laughing again. It tells Jojo’s story, a lonely boy who blindly supports the Nazi regime during World War II — he even has Hitler as an imaginary friend. While the film is hilarious, some of the jokes are outlandish, but it covers serious topics as well. The film ends with a heartwarming dance scene that will have you dancing too.
— Rylie Koester | @Rylie Koester
9. “Marriage Story”
What’s the opposite of a love story? A “Marriage Story.” In this heartfelt drama about the gruesome aspects of a divorce, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson deliver riveting performances that vividly capture the emotional intensity associated with the end of a relationship. The messy lawyers, heated arguments, custody agreements and unproductive therapy sessions affiliated with divorces are shown throughout the film and give viewers an unfiltered glimpse into a marriage’s demise.
— DeAsia Paige | @deasia_paige