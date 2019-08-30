Colorful decorations with positive words or vibrant images have long been the staple to college living — a little extra splash to the room to make it feel like home.

Jessica Mooneyham, a KU alumna, is set to open an AR Workshop in Lawrence with her husband Kirk because of her love of crafts. She also did it to give Lawrence residents a place to “create and connect.”

AR workshops are DIY workshops that are franchised through a DIY company called Anders Ruff, which was founded in 2010. The company now has more than 100 franchisees, according to the company's website.

Mooneyham's AR Workshop will open at 1520 Wakarusa Dr. on Sept. 6.

Before the AR Workshop, Jessica ran DIY craft workshops from her home, and in her experience, she found crafts bring people together.

“It was an opportunity for people to get together and talk and make things with their hands,” Jessica said. “Everybody would walk in and everyone would say, ‘I’m not the least bit creative. Mine’s going to be horrible.’ But the process I had created for them — everyone left with a sign they had painted themselves and they were so proud of,” Jessica said.

Kirk has helped Jessica start the business, and she attributes him to encouraging her to start selling her workshops.

“I’ve watched my wife build it from the ground up in her house,” Kirk said.

The business has moved from the Mooneyham house to the new branch of the AR Workshop in Lawrence.

“Lots of times, it’s the choice of people who are not artists — they’re kind of a little shy or not very confident about being creative or making new things and this is kind of a good way to do all those things in one place,” Kirk said.

The AR Workshop in Lawrence will have classes that last about two or three hours. Customers also have the control of choosing which decorations to craft, including everything from signs to tapestries to chunky-knit blankets. There's over a dozen type of items a customer can craft as well as a number of designs for each project.

Power tools, non-toxic wood-finishes and 60 different colors of paints are a part of the experience. An instructor will guide the class and an assistant at every table will aid customers. AR Workshop will also have a bar.

A specialty of the Lawrence AR Workshop, Jessica said, is that the store has an official license to sell University designs and has made many for clients before.

The shop also will host events that include date nights and “Crimson and Do-It-Yourself” nights. The “Crimson and Do-It-Yourself” nights are KU themed.

“You can paint KU signs. You can make a red and blue blanket, and we’ll always have the game on,” Jessica said. “We’ll have KU drinks. We’ll have local breweries and drink options for them, too.”

Jessica said she is optimistic about the community and working with local businesses.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this to the community,” Jessica said. “Something new to do and somewhere to go, and I welcome everyone — that’s important to me.”