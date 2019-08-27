University students share the songs they listen to on the way to classes in this week's "University Daily Tunes." 

Walking to class, riding the bus or sitting outside, University of Kansas students pass the time between classes by popping in their earphones and picking a song.

In this week’s (the very first) “University Daily Tunes,” students get back into the swing of classes by listening to upbeat songs from several genres, such as hip-hop, alternative and electronic.

Here are five songs Jayhawks are listening to this week:

“Worms” by The Japanese House

Alivia Crouch, a freshman from Bonner Springs, put in earphones while waiting for the bus along Sunnyside Avenue. Crouch had seen alternative band The Japanese House perform in concert a few months ago and decided to listen to the album “Good at Falling.”

“I just felt like listening to the whole album because I really like them,” Crouch said. “I love this album so much.”

“By Any Means” by ScHoolboy Q

Charles Clark, a junior from Gardner, listened to “By Any Means,” a rap song by ScHoolboy Q on the way to class.

“I like the vibe to it,” Clark said. “I like the energy of, ‘Get yours by any means.”  

“Show U Off” by Lud Foe featuring Lil Uzi Vert

 This hip-hop and rap song by Lud Foe played on Boyce Harley’s phone while he was walking to class. Harley, a junior from San Pedro, California, said he likes the song because “it’s upbeat.”

“Boys” by Lizzo

Some students, like Justin Waite, a freshman from Blue Springs, Missouri, identify with the song they’re listening to. Waite said he likes “Boys” by Lizzo because he’s gay, so the song resonates with him.

“It’s a great song,” Waite said.

“Despite the Weather” by Kaytranada

Marfa Glazyrina, a junior from Leawood, listened to an electronic dance song while walking along Jayhawk Boulevard. The song randomly came up on her Spotify’s shuffle.

“It just has a good vibe,” Glazyrina said. “I like the beat of it.”

Click below for the full University Daily Tunes Spotify playlist. 

If you have a song you’d like to recommend, let us know on Twitter at @KansanNews or @RylieKoester.