Walking to class, riding the bus or sitting outside, University of Kansas students pass the time between classes by popping in their earphones and picking a song.
In this week’s (the very first) “University Daily Tunes,” students get back into the swing of classes by listening to upbeat songs from several genres, such as hip-hop, alternative and electronic.
Here are five songs Jayhawks are listening to this week:
“Worms” by The Japanese House
Alivia Crouch, a freshman from Bonner Springs, put in earphones while waiting for the bus along Sunnyside Avenue. Crouch had seen alternative band The Japanese House perform in concert a few months ago and decided to listen to the album “Good at Falling.”
“I just felt like listening to the whole album because I really like them,” Crouch said. “I love this album so much.”
“By Any Means” by ScHoolboy Q
Charles Clark, a junior from Gardner, listened to “By Any Means,” a rap song by ScHoolboy Q on the way to class.
“I like the vibe to it,” Clark said. “I like the energy of, ‘Get yours by any means.”
“Show U Off” by Lud Foe featuring Lil Uzi Vert
This hip-hop and rap song by Lud Foe played on Boyce Harley’s phone while he was walking to class. Harley, a junior from San Pedro, California, said he likes the song because “it’s upbeat.”
“Boys” by Lizzo
Some students, like Justin Waite, a freshman from Blue Springs, Missouri, identify with the song they’re listening to. Waite said he likes “Boys” by Lizzo because he’s gay, so the song resonates with him.
“It’s a great song,” Waite said.
“Despite the Weather” by Kaytranada
Marfa Glazyrina, a junior from Leawood, listened to an electronic dance song while walking along Jayhawk Boulevard. The song randomly came up on her Spotify’s shuffle.
“It just has a good vibe,” Glazyrina said. “I like the beat of it.”
Click below for the full University Daily Tunes Spotify playlist.
If you have a song you’d like to recommend, let us know on Twitter at @KansanNews or @RylieKoester.