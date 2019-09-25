You never know what you’re going to hear when you interrupt a bystanders’ jam session. Some might be listening to familiar artists whom you only just found out have new hit songs, such as Lana del Rey’s new album. Sometimes you run into someone listening to artists from around the world, and sometimes you run into a musician putting in the good work to support other artists with a listen or two.
Here’s what Jayhawks are listening to in this week’s University Daily Tunes.
“Dark Paradise” by Lana del Rey
Lianna Giachino, a freshman from Oklahoma City, finds comfort in the familiarity of a good old Lana tune spliced in among songs from her new album.
“Jump out the Phone” by Cousin Stizz
Senior Sydny August from Chicago listens to a wide variety of artists, including herself. Variety can be important to appreciate but sometimes even more so for aspiring artists. That small artist you decide to listen to on a whim always has the chance to become a new personal favorite.
“Ladders” by Mac Miller
Junior Nick Rhodes listens to artist Mac Miller. Rhodes said Mac Miller can both be confident and joyful as well dark and meditative.
“Every album he did is different,” Rhodes said.
“Solita” by Bad Bunny
Jahaira Surillo, a sophomore from New York, listens to a shuffle of various artists, including the Puerto Rican-based Bad Bunny.
“INTRO” by DaBaby
Freshman Kyree German listens to a new album drop to relax during a lunch break. Music, however, is a subjective thing, as we can all have our own idea of what makes a song relaxing to us.
“He goes hard,” German said.
Click below for the full University Daily Tunes Spotify playlist.
If you’d like to recommend a song, let us know on Twitter at @KansanNews.