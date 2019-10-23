Amid the changing autumnal weather, an unexpected trend emerged on this week’s soundscape: electronic dance music.
Here’s what students have on their playlists in this week's University Daily Tunes.
“Softens” by Wet
Megan Lacolla, a senior from Topeka, listened to the artist Wet, a lively electronic group. She said, as the title implies, this is one of their softer pieces and that it's “different from other Wet songs.”
“Electrified” by Just Loud
Kaleb Hollembeak, a senior from Overland Park, had Just Loud’s “Electrified” on his shuffle. Though he doesn’t usually listen to them, he said a friend’s recommendation of the group got him hooked.
“Nostalgie” by Kobo
Mary Martinez, a freshman from Kansas City, Kansas, got into the French lo-fi artist Kobo through her sister while she studied abroad in France. Though Kobo is more lo-fi than electronic, people listen to him in much the same way, she said.
“You don’t really need to know the lyrics to know the feeling of the song,” Martinez said.
“In A Week” by Hozier
Ashley Ebner, a sophomore from Shawnee, listened to “In a Week” by Hozier. She chose to lean into a fall aesthetic, rather than liven it up, with Hozier’s “In A Week," a part of her “Witch Forest Mood” playlist.
“It goes good with the weather,” Ebner said.
Click below for the full University Daily Tunes Spotify playlist.
If you’d like to recommend a song, let us know on Twitter at @KansanNews.