Dozens of University of Kansas faculty and scholars from the Jewish studies program gathered together Wednesday, Jan. 30, to attend "Making the Holocaust Human," a photojournalistic examination of the Holocaust. Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
David Shneer, author and professor of history and the Louis P. Singer chair in Jewish history at the University of Colorado, told the story of a photo that became the subject of his upcoming book, "Grief: The Biography of the Holocaust Photograph."
In the presentation, Shneer examined the Holocaust through photographs and their impact on the past and present.
"Historians have rarely touched the field of Holocaust photography," Shneer said. "This is a major gap, especially since photography and film were primary means of representing the war visually to the public worldwide."
Shneer examined several photos surrounding the Holocaust but focused mainly on the image titled “Grief.”
Taken in 1942 by Jewish photographer Mark Redkin, the photo depicts a woman finding her husband after being tortured to death by Nazi executioners in a killing field in Kerch, Russia.
Shneer said the aftermath was "one of the first places where Soviet soldiers, journalists and photographers saw what we now call the Holocaust with their own eyes."
Numerous compositions of the photo were published in the years following its initial capture. Shneer said some variations focused on the woman while others let the scene speak for itself.
Shneer said the original photograph also saw wear and tear, and the photographer made an editorial decision to add more clouds over markings and holes. Photojournalists are typically advised against making changes to an image that deceives or misrepresents the truth.
Shneer said the photographer defended his decision by saying it was truer to what he saw on that day, and thus, such an alteration to the photograph was necessary to convey the ultimate meaning.
Eve Levin, professor and chair of the history department said it's important for students to "assume that an image is always created for a particular reason, and just doubt what you're seeing, and investigate how it was created."
Shneer said the role of the photographer also changes to become that of an artist.
"Photojournalism minimizes the role of the photographer to maximize its documentary value," Shneer said. "Many of us use images that we don't even know who took the picture, and that doesn't seem to bother us because we're interested in the subject rather than the creation of a work of art."
Renee Perelmutter, associate professor of Jewish studies, said she agreed that documentary was the initial focus, but it shifted as time passed.
Perelmutter said students could take certain lessons to heart regarding the nature of art and history and how important remembrance is to the future.
"There's close connections between art and history, and a lot of times we try to separate them," Perelmutter said. "We can learn a lot from art that people are making about tragic historical events that can help us get a grip on how we process trauma — which is important every moment."