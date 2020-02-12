University of Kansas organizations and Lawrence establishments are putting on an array of Valentine’s events this year, including a make your own Valentine’s Day card event and a doggie photo shoot. Here are some of the events taking place this Valentine’s Day:

Galentine's Day | Thursday, Feb. 13

The Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity, Student Union Activities and KU IWA are hosting Galentine’s Day on Thursday, Feb. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. on the fourth-floor lobby of the Kansas Union. The celebration will have activities, waffles, mocktails and more.

Valentine's Day Cards | Thursday, Feb. 13

Create your own Valentine’s Day cards at this event hosted by the KU Bookstore. It takes place on the fourth floor of the Kansas Union on Thursday, Feb. 13 from noon to 3 p.m.

Sex in the Dark | Thursday, Feb. 13

Watkins Health Services is again hosting “Sex in the Dark,” a Q&A event where sex experts answer anonymous questions. The event includes prizes and pizza, and takes place at the Black Box Theater in Hashinger Hall on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. You can text relationship or sex questions to 785-371-9243.

Friends of KU Theatre's Love Is Love: Dinner & Songs | Friday, Feb. 14

KU students, faculty and alumni will perform in Friends of KU Theatre’s Love Is Love: Dinner & Songs on Friday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Maceli’s Banquet Hall. The event’s proceeds go toward theater scholarships. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Guild Theater’s Valentine’s Dial-A-Show | Friday, Feb. 14

The Guild Theater, an improv group, is hosting Valentine’s Dial-A-Show at Ecumenical Campus Ministries from 8 to 10 p.m.

Maria the Mexican performs at The Jazzhaus | Friday, Feb. 14

Kansas City, Missouri-based band Maria the Mexican will perform love tunes at The Jazzhaus on Friday, Feb. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Valentine's Day Photo Shoot at Woof’s Play and Stay | Friday, Feb. 14

Take your dog to have its photo taken at Woof’s Play and Stay, located at 1519 W. 23rd St., during its Valentine’s Day Photo Shoot on Friday, Feb. 14.