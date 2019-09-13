It’s 1939 in Douglas County. The radio announcer is proud to inform eager citizens of the corn husking competition taking place. Events surrounding the competition attract visitors, too. The University of Kansas is also playing a football game against Kansas State University in the same week. The weather is poor this year, but those who come brave it for the excitement.
This story and many others that display Lawrence’s diverse history will now be presented in a new exhibit at the Watkins Museum of History.
The exhibit is unofficially referred to as "Life in Douglas County," said Steve Nowak, executive director of the Douglas County Historical Society. The museum opens the second phase of its third floor exhibits on Sept. 15, hosting a free event from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate.
“The focus of this section is about daily life in Douglas County,” Nowak said.
The center of the exhibit looks at life in town with Massachusetts Street and the development of downtown. The outside edges of the exhibit examine agriculture in Douglas County and its role in founding the county.
The exhibit also has a Milburn electric car from the 1920s that was owned by Eleanor Henley, Nowak said.
“It’s a great artifact,” he said. “It’s one where we have these personal remembrances of the woman who drove it around, and she writes about who she helped out and what it's like to drive the car.”
At the center of the exhibit is the store-front of a barber shop with a picture of where it resided on Massachusetts Street in the early 1910s.
The museum exhibit has interactive components, such as a touch-screen display, to learn more about common items and inventions used daily in the 1900s.
There’s also an agriculture display where old farming equipment and stories of the floods from the 1950s and other events are told, such as the National Corn Husking Contest in 1939. Nowak said the event was spectacular for its time.
“It was a big deal. Back in the '20s and '30s, the only spectator sporting event of as big as scale was Indianapolis 500,” he said. “It was three-days worth of activity in Lawrence. About 100,000 people came to the community.”
A small history of the prisoner-of-war camp in Lawrence during World War II is also included in the exhibit. It's a display of the former African American business district on Vermont Street and old medical equipment that at the time would have been in what is now Watkins Memorial Health Center.
Ann Gardner, a retired editorial page editor for the Lawrence Journal-World and a former member of the Douglas County Historical Society Board of Directors, volunteered her efforts and created material for the agriculture section of the exhibit. She took the direction of telling the history of how agriculture has evolved in Douglas County over time.
“I was looking for interesting stories within that framework,” Gardner said. “I did a lot of reading, but I also knew people — I’ve been around Lawrence long enough that I knew people and families that have been involved in agriculture for a long time.”
Gardner said she interviewed five to six people involved in agriculture to form the background knowledge for the exhibit.
“You try to form an overview and then give people a few stories that they can latch onto,” she said. “You’re interested in getting information, but you also have a certain number of artifacts in the collection at the museum that you also want to make use of.”